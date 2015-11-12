Wen Hair Care Reportedly Causes Balding

You know that infomercial that comes on late at night with Alyssa Milano telling you to buy a line of hair care products?

Well, if you didn’t drowsily buy it, be glad because it’s reportedly causing balding!

Wen Hair Care, created by Chaz Dean, has received over 200 complaints and lawsuits claiming the shampoos and conditioners are causing huge chunks of hair to fall out.

An LA based woman, Tanya Norman, decided to go public with her story in hopes that other people wouldn’t have to suffer through the same thing.

She told CBS LA, ‘I had started to get a bald spot, and then I found another one in the back, and that’s when I kind of started to get worried. I started bawling. I couldn’t stop crying.’

Attorney Amy Davis, who is representing the group of plaintiffs, questions the integrity of the ingredients.

‘What we understand about the product and how it causes hair loss is it contains virtually no cleanser. It’s like using lotion to wash your hair, so instead of removing the product, when you rinse it off, it just becomes impacted in your hair follicle,’ she explains.

The brand stands by the effectiveness of the products stating:

‘We take great pride in the quality of our products and believe every product meets our high standards. We want all of our customers to have positive experiences with our products. With well over 10 million WEN products shipped since 2008, our customers’ overwhelmingly positive response to WEN is a testament to the benefits it can deliver for its users. These benefits are reflected in consistently high rankings from independent consumer product sites as well. Importantly, there is no scientific evidence to support any claim that our hair care products caused anyone to lose their hair. There are many reasons why individuals may lose their hair, all unrelated to WEN hair products. We intend to vigorously contest the allegations made against our products. And, we encourage any customer with any questions to contact us.’

We will keep an eye on this as it develops. Have any of you ever used the products?

