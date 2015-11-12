CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Wen Hair Care Reportedly Causes Balding

What is causing these people's hair loss?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Woman losing hair on hairbrush

Source: Mehmet Hilmi Barcin / Getty

You know that infomercial that comes on late at night with Alyssa Milano telling you to buy a line of hair care products?

Well, if you didn’t drowsily buy it, be glad because it’s reportedly causing balding!

Wen Hair Care, created by Chaz Dean, has received over 200 complaints and lawsuits claiming the shampoos and conditioners are causing huge chunks of hair to fall out.

An LA based woman, Tanya Norman, decided to go public with her story in hopes that other people wouldn’t have to suffer through the same thing.

She told CBS LA, ‘I had started to get a bald spot, and then I found another one in the back, and that’s when I kind of started to get worried. I started bawling. I couldn’t stop crying.’

Attorney Amy Davis, who is representing the group of plaintiffs, questions the integrity of the ingredients.

‘What we understand about the product and how it causes hair loss is it contains virtually no cleanser. It’s like using lotion to wash your hair, so instead of removing the product, when you rinse it off, it just becomes impacted in your hair follicle,’ she explains.

The brand stands by the effectiveness of the products stating:

‘We take great pride in the quality of our products and believe every product meets our high standards. We want all of our customers to have positive experiences with our products. With well over 10 million WEN products shipped since 2008, our customers’ overwhelmingly positive response to WEN is a testament to the benefits it can deliver for its users. These benefits are reflected in consistently high rankings from independent consumer product sites as well. Importantly, there is no scientific evidence to support any claim that our hair care products caused anyone to lose their hair. There are many reasons why individuals may lose their hair, all unrelated to WEN hair products. We intend to vigorously contest the allegations made against our products. And, we encourage any customer with any questions to contact us.’

We will keep an eye on this as it develops. Have any of you ever used the products?

RELATED STORIES

Fab Or Fug: Check Out Gabrielle Union’s New Hair

Five Things You Are Doing That Are Ruining Your Hair

When Will Our Obsession With Little Black Girl’s Hair End?

Wen Hair Care Reportedly Causes Balding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beauty , black hair care

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 18 hours ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 20 hours ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 2 days ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 4 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close