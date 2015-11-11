Socially Decoded: Future Tweets About Blac Chyna & Gucci Flip-Flops

Future just put out a dope song inspired by the movie Creed, a successful album with Drake, and a successful album by himself. He had Blac Chyna tattoo his name on her hand and he’s not even claiming her.

That makes him a perfect candidate for Socially Decoded. On this week’s show, we got No Limit legend Silkk The Shocker to join in on the fun, along with a bunch of other media personalities, comedians, and Twitter trolls.

Why would Blac Chyna THINK she was dating Future, what does one do in a pair of Gucci flip-flops, and how do you fade away on these thirsty women? Find out that and more on this week’s Socially Decoded.

1. His full government name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn.
2. Former fiancee Ciara has a tattoo of the letter "N" on her ring finger for Nayvadius.
3. His stage name was born when members of the hip-hop musical collective, The Dungeon Family, called him "The Future."
4. Before he was Future, he was known as Meathead of Da Connect.
5. He was shot in the right hand at the age of 14 or 15.
6. Future wrote the hook for Ludacris' "Blueberry Yum Yum."
7. Future is a fan of Shakespeare. He's said, ""When I went to school, I would read Shakespeare and just fell in love with how he mixed his words. I started playing around and writing poems, reading poems."
8. As a kid, he learned the lyrics to all of Too $hort's songs.

