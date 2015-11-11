CLOSE
Socially Decoded: Future Tweets About Blac Chyna & Gucci Flip-Flops

What does one do in Gucci flip-flops?

Future just put out a dope song inspired by the movie Creed, a successful album with Drake, and a successful album by himself. He had Blac Chyna tattoo his name on her hand and he’s not even claiming her.

That makes him a perfect candidate for Socially Decoded. On this week’s show, we got No Limit legend Silkk The Shocker to join in on the fun, along with a bunch of other media personalities, comedians, and Twitter trolls.

Why would Blac Chyna THINK she was dating Future, what does one do in a pair of Gucci flip-flops, and how do you fade away on these thirsty women? Find out that and more on this week’s Socially Decoded.

