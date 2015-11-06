Your browser does not support iframes.

Does Tahj Mowry really like women? Instagram users aren’t sure. Outkast won’t perform at the Superbowl, New music comes out from Chris Brown, Fetty Wap, Ty Dolla $ign. Rick Ross’ baby mama slays him on Instagram, and more. Click on the audio player to hear more about the latest celebrity news stories on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Does Tahj Mowry Really Like Women? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: