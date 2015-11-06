Your browser does not support iframes.

Supaken has your sports report straight from the streets! The Lions fired both their General Manager and President, and a former Raiders player Anthony Smith was convicted of three murders. Click on the audio player to hear more about the latest sports news stories on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Former Raiders Player Convicted Of Three Murders [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: