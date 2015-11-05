Here’s a little something brighten your day and lift your spirits! Listen to the audio player to hear Jason Nelson‘s beautiful and inspirational song, “Shifting The Atmosphere,” in this Praise Break!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

Praise Break: Jason Nelson “Shifting The Atmosphere” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com