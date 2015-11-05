Here’s a little something brighten your day and lift your spirits! Listen to the audio player to hear Jason Nelson‘s beautiful and inspirational song, “Shifting The Atmosphere,” in this Praise Break!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Submit
Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!
RELATED: Praise Break: Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago “War” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Praise Break: Kirk Franklin Tells You What To Do If You “Wanna Be Happy” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds Performs Acoustic Version Of “Gotta Have You” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Gospel Stars On Reality TV [PHOTOS]
Gospel Stars On Reality TV [PHOTOS]
1. Natalie GrantSource: 1 of 13
2. Willie Moore Jr.Source: 2 of 13
3. Michelle WilliamsSource: 3 of 13
4. Deitrick HaddenSource: 4 of 13
5. Ben TankardSource: 5 of 13
6. Mary MarySource: 6 of 13
7. Dr. Bobby Jones Jr.Source: 7 of 13
8. Kim BurrellSource: 8 of 13
9. Kierra SheardSource: 9 of 13
10. Karen Clark SheardSource: 10 of 13
11. Yolanda AdamsSource: 11 of 13
12. Donnie McclurkinSource: 12 of 13
13. Kirk FranklinSource: 13 of 13
Praise Break: Jason Nelson “Shifting The Atmosphere” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com