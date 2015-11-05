Praise Break: Jason Nelson “Shifting The Atmosphere” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 11.05.15
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Here’s a little something brighten your day and lift your spirits! Listen to the audio player to hear Jason Nelsons beautiful and inspirational song, “Shifting The Atmosphere,” in this Praise Break!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

RELATED: Praise Break: Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago “War” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Praise Break: Kirk Franklin Tells You What To Do If You “Wanna Be Happy” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds Performs Acoustic Version Of “Gotta Have You” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

    Gospel Stars On Reality TV [PHOTOS]

    13 photos Launch gallery

    Gospel Stars On Reality TV [PHOTOS]

    Continue reading Gospel Stars On Reality TV [PHOTOS]

    Gospel Stars On Reality TV [PHOTOS]

    Praise Break: Jason Nelson “Shifting The Atmosphere” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Jason Nelson , Praise Break

    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
     2 days ago
    07.29.19
    Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
     3 days ago
    07.29.19
    Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
     3 days ago
    07.27.19
    Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
     3 days ago
    07.27.19
    Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    “You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    2018 BET Awards
    Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
     5 days ago
    07.24.19
    Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
     6 days ago
    07.24.19
    Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
     6 days ago
    07.23.19
    photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close