Daniel Straus Fighting For More Than A Bellator Title [VIDEO]

After a TKO win over former King of the Cage titlist Henry Corrales in June, former titleholder Daniel Straus is ready to headline a rematch against featherweight champ Patricio Freire at Bellator 145 this Friday 9/8c on Spike TV.

Having been less than a year since their last bout, Daniel Straus reveals to JR Bang why this is more than just a Bellator Title in the video above.

