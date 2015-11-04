Rihanna’s “ANTI” Album Rumored To Drop Next Month

0 reads Leave a comment
Rihanna’s album could be here in December.
A source close to Rihanna told the publication that the album is likely coming in December, and the holdups have been due to RiRi’s indecision over her next single.
They also report that Jay Z is looking into the right “unconventional” release strategy for Rihanna, taking inspiration from Beyonce‘s drop and his own Magna Carta approach (which explains Ri’s rumored Samsung deal).
The good news is, there was no mention of the music, which most likely means the album is complete.
