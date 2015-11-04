CLOSE
Rihanna’s “ANTI” Album Rumored To Drop Next Month

Rihanna Home, Not Smiling

Rihanna’s album could be here in December.

The rollout for Rihanna‘s 8th album ANTI has been a confusing one. The drop has felt imminent all year, and when the title and album cover were unveiled last month, it seemed the album must be right on the cusp of release. Weeks later, there’s still no sign of it, but a new report from Billboard may shed some light on when the project will finally arrive.

A source close to Rihanna told the publication that the album is likely coming in December, and the holdups have been due to RiRi’s indecision over her next single.

They also report that Jay Z is looking into the right “unconventional” release strategy for Rihanna, taking inspiration from Beyonce‘s drop and his own Magna Carta approach (which explains Ri’s rumored Samsung deal).

The good news is, there was no mention of the music, which most likely means the album is complete.

