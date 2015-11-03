CLOSE
Socially Decoded: Nash Grier’s Tweets About Drake Get Trolled

We troll Nash's tweets about apple pie, Drake lyrics, and his special message to fans.

Nash Grier is a superstar on social media. The Vine personality has millions of followers across all platforms, so we wanted to have a little bit of fun with his comedic gems.

Grier is getting ready to drop his latest project, a film called The Outfield, which will use documentary segments and funny pieces to chart his rise to fame. We thought it would be the perfect time to give him a taste of the Socially Decoded team.

Richie Redding, Jamal and Mr Mecc, Carol and Brit, Miss Lissa, Joy Daily, and more all join forces and troll Nash’s tweets about apple pie, Drake lyrics, and his special message to fans.

Check it out and be sure to hit up GlobalGrindTV every Tuesday for a new episode of Socially Decoded.

Socially Decoded: Nash Grier’s Tweets About Drake Get Trolled was originally published on globalgrind.com

