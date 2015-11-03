CLOSE
Entertainment News
Rick Ross & Lira Mercer Call Off Their Engagement After Two Months

Ross popped the question back in September.

Rick Ross and fiance Lira Mercer at the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Rick Ross and Lira Mercer, aka Galore have called off their engagement after just two months.

The couple had a major blowup that left off with the Instagram model moving her stuff out of Rick Ross’s Georgia mansion, according to TMZ. Ross popped the question back in September, putting an 11-carat ring on her hand that’s worth $350K. Lira still has the ring, but may have to give it back. TMZ reports:

The good news for Rick — legally speaking, the ring is a gift in contemplation of marriage. Translation: Lira gotta give it back.

If they really are calling the wedding off, the argument wasn’t enough for Ms. Mercer to stop promoting Rick’s new single “Sorry.” After all, the beauty appears in all her glory in the video.

Maybe they’ll get back together? Stay tuned.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

