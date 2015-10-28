Find Out Which R&B Singer Future Replaced With Blac Chyna In The “Rich Sex” Video

Earlier today, we saw a snippet of Future‘s “Rich Sex” video with Blac Chyna, but apparently she wasn’t Future’s first choice. According to a source close to the Dirty Sprite 2 rapper, R&B star Ashanti was not only Future’s initial pick, she actually shot footage for the video.

Back in September, Future Hendrix took to Twitter find the perfect girl to star in his video.

I Need the perfect lady for rich sex video…any suggestions? #DirtySprite2 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) September 2, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to our source, Ashanti won the spot – but after Chyna and Future got together, things changed: “Guess her footage went to the trash after Chyna came around and they reshot it. I’m sure Ashanti is pissed.”

Apparently, people were thinking the relationship was to hype the video, but the source says, “It definitely wasn’t to hype the video. Chyna been with him in his presence for a month straight. He just last-minute made the switch.”

I think @1future shoulda put @ashanti in that RICH SEX VIDEO — MIZZ FREEBANDZ (@pizzy_100) September 17, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The people around Future have been telling him it’s not fair to Ashanti, but others thought folks would see the placement as an attempt to make Ciara jealous by having “Rich Sex” with another R&B singer.

“Then everyone started saying no, don’t do that to her, you gonna look weak like you trying to make Ciara jealous. I guess he understood,” our source continued.

Well, when you get a new girlfriend whose job it is to be sexy in videos, you gotta give her the promotion. Do you think Future was wrong for changing things up?

SOURCE: Twitter, Instagram

Ashanti's Hottest Bikini Shots 14 photos Launch gallery Ashanti's Hottest Bikini Shots 1. #PuraVida #CostaRica Source: 1 of 14 2. ￼￼My face when I came to the pool party & saw them in stilettos & I got on J's... 😒 #whateva... Source: 2 of 14 3. Lil hot water & Epsom salt....Snap Chat: AshantiWorld Source: 3 of 14 4. 💕🌴💕 Source: 4 of 14 5. S/O to all my Puerto Rican People!!! 🙌🏾🇵🇷 Source: 5 of 14 6. Chillin 😜 Source: 6 of 14 7. So... They were out there doing the most...... all kinds of flips & tricks.. Hand stands & spins & stuff really tryin to stunt on me... 😡 So I had to hit em with this pose BOW! Lmfao I bet they wont do this!! 😩😂😂😭🙈 Source: 7 of 14 8. Attempting coco brownness.... #OrganicArrangements #BonnieBlanco Source: 8 of 14 9. 😁 #Turks2015 Source: 9 of 14 10. #Turks2015 @kevajswimwear Source: 10 of 14 11. Even Castles made from sand fall into the sea eventually ~Jimi Hendrix #turksandcaicos2015 @kevajswimwear Source: 11 of 14 12. Wavy.... @kevajswimwear #turks&caicos2015 Source: 12 of 14 13. #Living. #Breathing. @bikinicrushswimwear #Turks2015 Source: 13 of 14 14. Her whole being dilated in an atmosphere of luxury. It was the background she required, the only climate she could breathe in. ~ Edith Wharton @bikinicrushswimwear #Turks2015 Source: 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Ashanti’s Hottest Bikini Shots Ashanti's Hottest Bikini Shots

Find Out Which R&B Singer Future Replaced With Blac Chyna In The “Rich Sex” Video was originally published on globalgrind.com