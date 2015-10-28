CLOSE
Find Out Which R&B Singer Future Replaced With Blac Chyna In The “Rich Sex” Video

Ashanti won the spot - but after Chyna and Future got together, things changed.

Earlier today, we saw a snippet of Future‘s “Rich Sex” video with Blac Chyna, but apparently she wasn’t Future’s first choice. According to a source close to the Dirty Sprite 2 rapper, R&B star Ashanti was not only Future’s initial pick, she actually shot footage for the video.

Back in September, Future Hendrix took to Twitter find the perfect girl to star in his video.

According to our source, Ashanti won the spot – but after Chyna and Future got together, things changed: “Guess her footage went to the trash after Chyna came around and they reshot it. I’m sure Ashanti is pissed.

Apparently, people were thinking the relationship was to hype the video, but the source says, “It definitely wasn’t to hype the video. Chyna been with him in his presence for a month straight. He just last-minute made the switch.

The people around Future have been telling him it’s not fair to Ashanti, but others thought folks would see the placement as an attempt to make Ciara jealous by having “Rich Sex” with another R&B singer.

Then everyone started saying no, don’t do that to her, you gonna look weak like you trying to make Ciara jealous. I guess he understood,” our source continued. 

Well, when you get a new girlfriend whose job it is to be sexy in videos, you gotta give her the promotion. Do you think Future was wrong for changing things up?

