Erykah Badu’s New ‘But You Caint Use My Phone’ Mixtape Is Coming Next Week

Erykah Badu has been cooking up new music for her fans, which comes just after she put her own twist on Drake‘s “Hotline Bling.”

The Baduizm singer is set to release her upcoming But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape next week, which is titled after a lyric from her famous “Tyrone” record.

She revealed the news to Noisey, which she stated, “I just kinda live and experience,” she says during the Noisey interview. “I’m writing all the time, but recently I got the bug back. When it comes, it comes, and I can’t force it, but recently I got it back with ‘Hotline Bling’ and all the other things I’ve been experimenting with.”

We’re not sure what’s going to be on the new mixtape, but Erykah will be including “Hotline Bling” on the project.

SOURCE: Noisey | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

