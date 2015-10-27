CLOSE
Kim Kardashian Makes Confession About Pregnancy Weight: “I Feel Like A Whale”

Kim Kardashian

Source: Splash / Splash News

Kim Kardashian is in the last two months of her pregnancy, and soon enough, we’ll be welcoming another little West into the world.

The reality starlet has been busy celebrating her pregnancy with her recent baby shower and pregnant birthday party, but she just made a confession about dealing with carrying her baby boy.

Kim took to her blog to do her pregnancy “Check In,” where she admitted to feeling like a “f*cking whale” during month 7 of it all.

Kim also admitted that she has stopped eating taco salad and giving into her Mexican candy cravings, as it apparently gives her heartburn.

With only a couple more months to go, we know it won’t be long until her son is here, and Kim’s body can recover.

SOURCE: Kim Kardashian West | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos From Vogue Spain Spread

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos From Vogue Spain Spread

Kim Kardashian Makes Confession About Pregnancy Weight: “I Feel Like A Whale” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Kim Kardashian , pregnancy , pregnant , weight

