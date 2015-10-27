Kim Kardashian Makes Confession About Pregnancy Weight: “I Feel Like A Whale”

Kim Kardashian is in the last two months of her pregnancy, and soon enough, we’ll be welcoming another little West into the world.

The reality starlet has been busy celebrating her pregnancy with her recent baby shower and pregnant birthday party, but she just made a confession about dealing with carrying her baby boy.

Kim took to her blog to do her pregnancy “Check In,” where she admitted to feeling like a “f*cking whale” during month 7 of it all.

Kim also admitted that she has stopped eating taco salad and giving into her Mexican candy cravings, as it apparently gives her heartburn.

With only a couple more months to go, we know it won’t be long until her son is here, and Kim’s body can recover.

SOURCE: Kim Kardashian West | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos From Vogue Spain Spread
1. Caption this… #VogueSpain #KimNoFilter
2. Chillin #VogueSpain #KimNoFilter
3. Sips tea ☕️ #VogueSpain #KimNoFilter
4. Running through the halls at the BHH #VogueSpain #KimNoFilter
5. Pj's #VogueSpain #KimNoFilter
6. Camera shy lol @voguespain #KimNoFilter
7. I just landed back from Armenia,pregnant & jetlagged so literally was trying to nap as they were shooting #VogueSpain #KimNoFilter #NoMakeUp
8. @VogueSpain #KimNoFilter
9. Theo Wenner @theo123456 gave me no direction & just wanted to capture me being me! @VogueSpain #KimNoFilter
10. We shot this @VogueSpain shoot at my fave hotel the Beverly Hills Hotel! Pajamas and all….#KimNoFilter
11. This has to be my favorite shoot I've done! Thank you @VogueSpain & Theo Wenner for these amazing pics! #NoMakeUp #KimNoFilter

