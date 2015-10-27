CLOSE
Watch Mike Tyson's Hilarious Cover Of Drake's "Hotline Bling"

Get ready to make more memes.

Last week, Questlove posted a hilarious meme of what it would be like if Mike Tyson sang Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

Well, the former heavyweight champion of the world stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the second season of Mike Tyson Mysteries, and of course, mention of Questlove’s meme came up in conversation.

Being a good sport, Mike decided to bring the idea to real life when he snatched the mic from Jimmy Fallon and began singing his own version of “Hotline Bling” with the help of The Roots.

Watch the video up top.

Continue reading Watch Mike Tyson's Hilarious Cover Of Drake's "Hotline Bling"

Watch Mike Tyson’s Hilarious Cover Of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” was originally published on globalgrind.com

