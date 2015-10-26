Vic Mensa is getting some things off his chest.
The Chicago rapper posted a new freestyle titled “Married To The King” with a simple message on SoundCloud that says “just my right now.”
“I told my new bitch, I’m a dog, I’m a dog, I got rabies/ I’m staying out the pound they can’t cage me, I gotta be the man I am, ain’t no point in trying to change me,” raps Vic.
Vic is currently in the studio readying his debut album. He’s also assisting Kanye West with his highly anticipated album, SWISH.
Listen to Vic let off some steam below.
Tidal X 10/20: Nicki & Bey Rip The Stage; Usher & Nas Perform & More
1 of 21
1. Tidal X: 10/20
2 of 21
2. Beyonce & Jay Z
3 of 21
3. #Beyonce X #JayZ #TidalX1020
4 of 21
4. #Beyonce X #JayZ #TidalX1020
5 of 21
5. Nicki Minaj
6 of 21
6. The queen has arrived! #Beyonce #TidalX1020
7 of 21
7. Nicki Minaj
8 of 21
8. Rick Ross
9 of 21
9. French Montana & Meek Mill
10 of 21
10. Rick Ross Joined Jay Z
11 of 21
11. Fabolous
12 of 21
12. Lil wayne
13 of 21
13. T.I. & Young Dro
14 of 21
14. Beyonce
15 of 21
15. Justine Skye
16 of 21
16. Mack Wilds
17 of 21
17. French Montana
18 of 21
18. Rick Ross & Lira Galore
19 of 21
19. Fabolous
20 of 21
20. Joe Jonas
21 of 21
21. T.I
Listen To Vic Mensa’s “Married To The King” Freestyle (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com