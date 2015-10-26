CLOSE
Listen To Vic Mensa's "Married To The King" Freestyle (NEW MUSIC)

Vic Mensa

Vic Mensa is getting some things off his chest.

The Chicago rapper posted a new freestyle titled “Married To The King” with a simple message on SoundCloud that says “just my right now.”

“I told my new bitch, I’m a dog, I’m a dog, I got rabies/ I’m staying out the pound they can’t cage me, I gotta be the man I am, ain’t no point in trying to change me,” raps Vic.

Vic is currently in the studio readying his debut album. He’s also assisting Kanye West with his highly anticipated album, SWISH.

Listen to Vic let off some steam below.

Listen To Vic Mensa's "Married To The King" Freestyle (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

