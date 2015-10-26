Lost star Harold Perrineau is tired of people in Hollywood being obsessed with skin color.

In a piece written on The Wrap, he fired back at critics who said his daughter Aurora, whose mother is White, isn’t “Black enough” for her role as the Black character in the film Jem And The Holograms.

“The reason I’m so angry right now (and I’m sure that many people will be able to understand this) is that I feel like my daughter — MY CHILD — is being attacked,” The Best Man actor wrote. “She is being harshly and unfairly judged during a time when she should be relishing her accomplishments.”

Aurora, 20, nabbed the role through hard work, her father says, but her racial identity has become the focus instead.

“Her blackness or lack thereof is so offensive to some that they’ve written articles about it. They’ve gone onto social media and spewed their vitriol directly at her. Some went so far as to suggest that she “kill herself” for taking the role. All, without ever seeing her work in the role. All this anger based solely on the color of her skin.”

Perrineau, 52, says the entire experience has left him wanting to have a bigger conversation on race. He argues that we should stop looking to Hollywood to define who we are and, instead, define ourselves.

“My hope is to reach the folks writing these articles and pointing fingers at young artists like my daughter and get them to use all of that creative fire and create characters that look, sound and feel like yourselves,” he wrote.

What do you think about his comments? Sound off below.

SOURCE: The Wrap | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Project Greenlight Titles Effie Brown Episode “Hot Ghetto Mess,” HBO Issues Apology

This Is What Happens When Oprah Winfrey Endorses Anything…

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!

Harold Perrineau Slams Critics Who Say His Daughter Isn’t Black Enough For Film Role was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: