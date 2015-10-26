CLOSE
Future Teases Forthcoming “Monster 2” Mixtape

What a time to release a new mixtape.

Last year, Future dropped his Monster mixtape, which kicked off the incredible run he’s had musically this year. The tape featured his breakout hits “F*ck Up Some Commas,” “Codeine Crazy,” and “Radical.”

The Atlanta native is now planning on bringing his year of greatness full circle with the follow-up tape, Monster 2. The What A Time To Be Alive rapper announced the arrival of his Halloween-inspired sequel on Instagram early this morning.

There’s no word on when Monster 2 will drop, but with Halloween on Saturday, we’re sure Future will release the mixtape on Friday. Future’s also working on a sequel to Beast Mode and he’s teaming up with Mike WiLL Made-It for their collaborative Ape Sh*t mixtape.

19 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Future

Future Teases Forthcoming "Monster 2" Mixtape

