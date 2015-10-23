[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”t9_NbF_1frip” player=”OfIannNPaBgQ”]

When Rickey Smiley‘s sons broke a major house rule, he took off the door to their bedrooms! Click on the audio player not just hear Rickey explain, but to hear the full story from his son himself, on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

RELATED: Win Up To $1000 From The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! [CONTEST]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Raps One Of His Favorite Songs Of All Time [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Dating A Female Football Player On New Docu-Series [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/”; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com”;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/779509View gallery

Why Rickey Smiley Took The Doors Off Of His Sons’ Bedrooms [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: