Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Rickey Smiley Took The Doors Off Of His Sons’ Bedrooms [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”t9_NbF_1frip” player=”OfIannNPaBgQ”]

When Rickey Smiley‘s sons broke a major house rule, he took off the door to their bedrooms! Click on the audio player not just hear Rickey explain, but to hear the full story from his son himself, on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

