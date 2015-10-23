[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”biVRcy9PEllA” player=”OfIannNPaBgQ”]

There have been some rumors floating around that Allen Iverson might return to the NBA! Are they true? And could he still handle it? Click on the audio player to hear all the details on this story and more in the latest Front Page News.

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

Will Allen Iverson Return To The NBA At The Age Of 40? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com