Meet YG’s new R&B artist Tanea.

After being discovered by YG some time ago, the Los Angeles native releases her debut single “Trippin” as a new artist on YG’s bubbling 4Hunnid Record label.

“Trippin” chronicles the classic reaction people have when love isn’t on their side. “Boy, my emotions have taken me over, I’ve been trippin, and no I’m not sober/ no, you ain’t right, but I ain’t going to fight,” sings Tanea.

“I’ve always love what Tanea brings to the table, she’s a real artist with relatable stories to tell,” said YG. “Trippin is just an introduction to who she – keep your eye on her, she’s bringing fire.”

“Trippin” is off Tanea’s debut EP Female Intuition, which is due out January 2016. Take a listen to Tanea’s “Trippin” below. In the meantime, we’re still waiting on YG’s sophomore album, Still Krazy.

DJ Mustard, Tinashe, & Goapele Close Out Team Epiphany's #SummerFridays (PHOTOS)

YG’s New Artist Tanea Releases Debut Single “Trippin” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com