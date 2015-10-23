CLOSE
Music
Home

YG’s New Artist Tanea Releases Debut Single “Trippin” (NEW MUSIC)

1 reads
Leave a comment

Tanea

Meet YG’s new R&B artist Tanea.

After being discovered by YG some time ago, the Los Angeles native releases her debut single “Trippin” as a new artist on YG’s bubbling 4Hunnid Record label.

“Trippin” chronicles the classic reaction people have when love isn’t on their side. “Boy, my emotions have taken me over, I’ve been trippin, and no I’m not sober/ no, you ain’t right, but I ain’t going to fight,” sings Tanea.

“I’ve always love what Tanea brings to the table, she’s a real artist with relatable stories to tell,” said YG. “Trippin is just an introduction to who she – keep your eye on her, she’s bringing fire.”

“Trippin” is off Tanea’s debut EP Female Intuition, which is due out January 2016. Take a listen to Tanea’s “Trippin” below. In the meantime, we’re still waiting on YG’s sophomore album, Still Krazy.

8 photos Launch gallery

DJ Mustard, Tinashe, & Goapele Close Out Team Epiphany's #SummerFridays (PHOTOS)

Continue reading YG’s New Artist Tanea Releases Debut Single “Trippin” (NEW MUSIC)

DJ Mustard, Tinashe, & Goapele Close Out Team Epiphany's #SummerFridays (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116166”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116166″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116166″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116166” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

YG’s New Artist Tanea Releases Debut Single “Trippin” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

new music , tanea , YG

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close