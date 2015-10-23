CLOSE
Music
Alessia Cara Announces Debut Album “Know It All”

Alessia Cara

She may only be 19, but Canadian singer/songwriter Alessia Cara knows it all.

With the success of her anti-social pop song “Here” and EP Four Pink Walls, Alessia Cara is gearing up to release her major label debut album, Know It All.

The Def Jam singer did what any teenager would do in this digital age, she made the announcement on Instagram.

Know It All is due out November 13. Take a peek at Alessia’s Know It All tracklisting below.

Alessia Cara – Know It All Tracklisting

01 17

02 Here

03 Outlaws

04 I’m Yours

05 Four Pink Walls

06 Wild Things

07 Stone [ft. Sebastian Kole]

08 Overdose

09 Stars

10 Scars

Deluxe Edition: 

11 Here (2 AM Version)

12 River of Tears

13 My Song

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Alessia Cara Announces Debut Album "Know It All"

alessia cara , new album

photos
