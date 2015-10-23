CLOSE
Music
Migos & Rich The Kid “Streets On Lock 4” (NEW MIXTAPE)

Migos

Migos and Rich The Kid have the streets on lock.

On the heels of their Back To The Bando mixtape and less than a week before they’re scheduled to drop their Migos Thuggin’ mixtape with Young Thug, Migos release the fourth installment of their Streets On Lock mixtape series with frequent collaborator Rich The Kid.

Streets On Lock 4 is a heavy-duty mixtape with a whopping 27 tracks. The project also features guest appearances by Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd, ILOVEMAKONNEN, Sonny Digital, Zaytoven, Young Dolph, and so many more artists.

The Migos Thuggin’ mixtape is due out on Halloween. Stream the new tape down under.

Migos & Rich The Kid "Streets On Lock 4" (NEW MIXTAPE)

