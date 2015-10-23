CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home

SAD NEWS: Mother Of Freddie Gray Attempted Suicide

Gloria Darden suffered from superficial wounds after the attempt and was sent to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Freddie Gray funeral

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Hospital officials are now on close watch as the mother of police brutality victim Freddie Gray tried to commit suicide.

According to WJZ television, Gloria Darden went under psychiatric evaluation yesterday after she made the suicide attempt on Wednesday night.

It has not been specified how Darden tried to kill herself, but she has suffered from some minor wounds after the attempt. No surgery or stitches will be needed for her recovery.

Gray’s case in which he died a mysterious and violent death while in police custody has become one of the most infamous and unusual stories of police brutality in the Black Lives Matter Movement. In Baltimore on April 12, 25-year-old Gray was arrested, shackled by the hands and feet and shoved in the back of a police van without being secured by a seat belt. According to the autopsy, Gray suffered from a “high-energy injury” to his neck and spine that resulted from the turbulent ride. Forensic scientists ruled Gray’s death a homicide due to police neglect; the young man passed away from his injuries after a week in the hospital.

The city of Baltimore and Gray’s family reached a $6.4 million wrongful death settlement in September.

We’ll be keeping Darden and her loved ones in our prayers in this difficult and sensitive time.

[SOURCE: USA TODAY]

RELATED LINKS:

Freddie Gray’s Family Reaches $6.4 Mill Wrongful Death Settlement With Baltimore

Baltimore Judge Dismisses Motion To Drop Charges In Freddie Gray Case

Mothers of Trayvon Martin, Oscar Grant, Michael Brown, and Eric Garner Come Together For Garner’s Vigil

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Times The Media Failed On Its Baltimore Coverage

Continue reading SAD NEWS: Mother Of Freddie Gray Attempted Suicide

14 Times The Media Failed On Its Baltimore Coverage

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2820837”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2820837″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2820837″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2820837” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

SAD NEWS: Mother Of Freddie Gray Attempted Suicide was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Baltimore , Black Lives Matter , Freddie Gray , Gloria Darden , Police Brutality

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close