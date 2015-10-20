Socially Decoded: Plies Says Women With Stretch Marks Are Going To Heaven

Plies is the latest and greatest subject of Socially Decoded. The Ain’t A Mixtape Bih rapper is truly one of the best people on social media, so we know you were just waiting on this one.

The Florida rapper’s Instagram is popping and his Twitter game is equally as strong. We took three tweets from Plies that discuss everything from psychics, to women with stretch marks, to the time of day when a woman is at her peak ripeness, and asked our favorite Twitter trolls to decipher what the hell he’s talking about.

Check out this latest episode of Socially Decoded with funny people like Rich Redding, Miss Lissa, Carol and Brit, Jamal and Mecc, and the gorgeous Joy Daily.

