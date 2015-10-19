CLOSE
Who’s Next: Alessia Cara Breaks Out In STL

Alessia Cara put on a spectacular performance at HG Dance Club in front of a packed crowd. The Canadian-born singer deliver a amazing cover of Drake‘s hit “Hotline Bling” and tracks from her EP “Four Pink Walls.” For the finale, Cara performed her hit single “Here” to a crowd who was truly meserized by her from the moment she hit the stage.

[Who’s Next] Alessia Cara Performs Her Hit Single “Here” Full Performance

Cara put on a show to be remembered for quite a while. Relive the performances with this recap by @DirectorChris.

