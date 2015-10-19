The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @Hot1041

Alessia Cara put on a spectacular performance at HG Dance Club in front of a packed crowd. The Canadian-born singer deliver a amazing cover of Drake‘s hit “Hotline Bling” and tracks from her EP “Four Pink Walls.” For the finale, Cara performed her hit single “Here” to a crowd who was truly meserized by her from the moment she hit the stage.

Cara put on a show to be remembered for quite a while. Relive the performances with this recap by @DirectorChris.

More “Who’s Next” With Alessia Cara:

this_permalink = “http://hot1041stl.com/category/radio-one-exclusives/”; this_site = “http://hot1041stl.com”;http://hot1041stl.com//embed/playlist/2729144View gallery

Who’s Next: Alessia Cara Breaks Out In STL was originally published on hot1041stl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: