As he gears up for the release of Rolling Papers 2, Wiz Khalifa isn't taking any days off.

The Taylor Gang rapper has blessed his fans with another new track. Produced by I.D. Labs, “Most Of Us” follows the release Wiz’s new single, “King Of Everything.” And it only gets better, as Wiz debuted the music video for “Most Of Us” as well.

In the visual, Wiz appears to smoke one while at a carnival. He also advised his 21.6 million Twitter followers to peep the vid, “while you’re high of course.”

Watch “Most Of Us” up top.

SOURCE: MissInfo

Wiz Khalifa “Most Of Us” (NEW MUSIC VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

