Wiz Khalifa “Most Of Us” (NEW MUSIC VIDEO)

As he gears up for the release of Rolling Papers 2, Wiz Khalifa isn’t taking any days off.

The Taylor Gang rapper has blessed his fans with another new track. Produced by I.D. Labs, “Most Of Us” follows the release Wiz’s new single, “King Of Everything.” And it only gets better, as Wiz debuted the music video for “Most Of Us” as well.

In the visual, Wiz appears to smoke one while at a carnival. He also advised his 21.6 million Twitter followers to peep the vid, “while you’re high of course.”

Watch “Most Of Us” up top.

SOURCE: MissInfo

Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS) Source:The Fader 1 of 18 1. After weeks of sending each other flirtatious tweets, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose made their relationship public in the Spring 2011 The Fader issue. Source:Instagram 2 of 18 2. That year, the two couldn't be separated. They celebrated Wiz's birthday in Las Vegas. Source:Instagram 3 of 18 3. And they celebrated Amber's in Hawaii. Source:Instagram 4 of 18 4. In the Spring of 2012, Wiz popped the question. Amber happily said yes. Source:Instagram 5 of 18 5. Amber made her love for Wiz super official when she got this massive tattoo of his face in 2012. Source:Getty 6 of 18 6. After countless rumors, Amber revealed that she was pregnant during the 2012 VMAs. Source:GlobalGrind 7 of 18 7. During a performance in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Wiz brought Amber on stage and proclaimed his love for his pregnant lover. Source:XXL 8 of 18 8. Wiz showed off Amber's belly in the October/November 2012 issue of XXL. Source:Getty 9 of 18 9. Amber was about to pop at the 2013 Grammys. Source:Instagram 10 of 18 10. In February 2013, Amber gave birth to their son Baby Bash. Source:Instagram 11 of 18 11. A year after he popped the question, Wiz and Amber tied the knot with Baby Bash by their side. Source:Getty 12 of 18 12. Wiz and Amber repped for the "Black and Yellow" at last year's BET Awards. Source:Getty 13 of 18 13. Wiz and Amber looked super elegant during this year's Grammy Awards ceremony. Source:Instagram 14 of 18 14. Amber and Wiz looked super cute at this year's SXSW. They were wearing matching outfits. Source:Instagram 15 of 18 15. Wiz and Amber spent some time horseback riding earlier this year. Source:Instagram 16 of 18 16. Wiz and Amber had a ball at this year's Coachella Festival. Source:Instagram 17 of 18 17. Amber Rose twerked for Wiz after his latest album, "Blacc Hollywood," hit number one on the Billboard charts. Source:Getty 18 of 18 18. The 2014 VMAs were the last time we really saw the two together :-(

