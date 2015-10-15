How did Rock-T find out his dad was a construction thief? Click on the audio player to find out!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Submit
Listen to the audio player to hear how the crew reacted to Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day!
Click here for more jokes and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10 a.m. EST!
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: How Do You Find Will Smith In The Snow [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Why Didn’t The Melons Get Married? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: What Did The Husband Say When His Wife Asked Him To Describe Her? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/rock-ts-joke-of-the-day/”; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com”;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1619907View gallery
Joke Of The Day: The Construction Thief [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com