Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Fried Chicken [RECIPE]

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Fried Chicken Recipe

With Summer coming to a close and football season in full swing, it is safe to put away your bathing suit and pull out your frying pans!

Here is an easy game day recipe for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Fried Chicken.

Note this can be made with any cut of chicken, but wings and tenders are recommended.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Fried Chicken Ingredients:

  • Chicken
  • Bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos
  • Buttermilk

Click here for directions

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Fried Chicken [RECIPE] was originally published on KissDetroit.com

