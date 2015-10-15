CLOSE
Music
Home

Ariana Grande To Remix Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ariana Grande In Concert - New York, New York

Justin Bieber finally earned his first number one single with “What Do You Mean?” and now he’s getting his homegirl Ariana Grande to lace the remix.

The 21-year-old pop star shared a few tidbits about the upcoming remix on Twitter.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ariana cutely countered back:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The remix is rumored to be released on October 16. Justin’s forthcoming album Purpose is slated to drop November 13.

Let us know what you think about a “What Do You Mean?” remix with Ariana.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Ariana Grande To Remix Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?”

20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113611”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113611″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113611″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113611” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Ariana Grande To Remix Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?” was originally published on globalgrind.com

ariana grande , Justin Bieber , music news

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close