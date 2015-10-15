Dream Big: Lupe Fiasco Starts Non-Profit For Future Entrepreneurs

Since his introduction to the rap world, Lupe Fiasco has always wanted to help the less fortunate. And 10 years in, Lupe finally has etched himself a lane as a formidable artist with a strong enough platform to make his dream a reality.
According to VIBE, the Chicago wordsmith has launched a non-profit to aid future entrepreneurs in the inner city with aspirations of making it big-time.
Lupe and Waze’s Di-Ann Eisnor teamed up to form the Neighborhood Start Fund, which will enable kids with solid ideas from underprivileged communities to form potential start-ups. Members will be able to network, participate in workshops, and be supplied mentoring and funding. Go ahead and check it out, especially if you have a dope idea.
Love is love, Mr. Fiasco.
