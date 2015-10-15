Soulja Boy has issued an apology after scaring his fans and followers with an eerie Snapchat message.
The “Turn My Swag On” rapper posted a picture of his backyard with the caption, “I’m going to die soon I enjoyed my life.” This morbid admission freaked people out, leading Soulja to correct the outburst by posting a picture on Instagram sitting on his expensive cars and apologizing to fans:
Soulja Boy has been having a pretty good year. He’s been on three different reality shows with three different women. The Shade Room posted a picture of him on Oxygen with Diamond, VH1 with Nia Riley, and BET with India from Meet The Westbrooks, which premiered last night.
Let’s hope Soulja Boy feels better soon.
PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram
2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards Red Carpet Featuring Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, & More
Source:Splash
1 of 14
1. Rick Ross and fiancée Lira Mercer
2 of 14
2. Ray J and Princess Love
Source:Splash
3 of 14
3. DJ Drama
Source:Splash
4 of 14
4. Travis Scott
Source:Splash
5 of 14
5. DJ Khaled
Source:Splash
6 of 14
6. Dej Loaf and her mother
Source:Splash
7 of 14
7. Lil Scrappy
Source:Splash
8 of 14
8. E-40
Source:Splash
9 of 14
9. Snoop Dogg
Source:Splash
10 of 14
10. Redman and his son
Source:Splash
11 of 14
11. Rich Homie Quan
Source:Splash
12 of 14
12. 2 Chainz
Source:Splash
13 of 14
13. T-Pain
Source:Splash
14 of 14
14. Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Apologizes To His Fans After Suicidal Snapchat Post was originally published on globalgrind.com