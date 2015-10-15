CLOSE
Soulja Boy Apologizes To His Fans After Suicidal Snapchat Post

Soulja Boy has issued an apology after scaring his fans and followers with an eerie Snapchat message.

Soulja Boy at the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The “Turn My Swag On” rapper posted a picture of his backyard with the caption, “I’m going to die soon I enjoyed my life.” This morbid admission freaked people out, leading Soulja to correct the outburst by posting a picture on Instagram sitting on his expensive cars and apologizing to fans:

Instagram Photo

Soulja Boy has been having a pretty good year. He’s been on three different reality shows with three different women. The Shade Room posted a picture of him on Oxygen with Diamond, VH1 with Nia Riley, and BET with India from Meet The Westbrooks, which premiered last night.

Instagram Photo

Let’s hope Soulja Boy feels better soon.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Soulja Boy Apologizes To His Fans After Suicidal Snapchat Post was originally published on globalgrind.com

India Westbrook , Snapchat , Social Media , Soulja Boy , suicide , The Westbrooks

