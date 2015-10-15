Soulja Boy Apologizes To His Fans After Suicidal Snapchat Post

Soulja Boy has issued an apology after scaring his fans and followers with an eerie Snapchat message.

The “Turn My Swag On” rapper posted a picture of his backyard with the caption, “I’m going to die soon I enjoyed my life.” This morbid admission freaked people out, leading Soulja to correct the outburst by posting a picture on Instagram sitting on his expensive cars and apologizing to fans:

Soulja Boy has been having a pretty good year. He’s been on three different reality shows with three different women. The Shade Room posted a picture of him on Oxygen with Diamond, VH1 with Nia Riley, and BET with India from Meet The Westbrooks, which premiered last night.

Let’s hope Soulja Boy feels better soon.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

