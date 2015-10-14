Headkrack & Da Brat Freestyle About The BET Hip Hop Awards, Matt Barnes And More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 10.14.15
Headkrack and Da Brat are back with another Flow & Go freestyle and this one, not unlike the others, is fire! Listen to the audio player to hear them go in on Matt Barnes, Drake & Serena Williams, Justin Beiber, the Bet Hip-Hop Awards and so much more!

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10 a.m.!

