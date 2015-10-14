Headkrack and Da Brat are back with another Flow & Go freestyle and this one, not unlike the others, is fire! Listen to the audio player to hear them go in on Matt Barnes, Drake & Serena Williams, Justin Beiber, the Bet Hip-Hop Awards and so much more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10 a.m.!

RELATED: Headkrack And Da Brat Freestyle Over Drake “Back To Back”! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Headkrack And Da Brat Go In On Celebs In Flow And Go Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Da Brat Goes In On Gary With Da Tea In Heated Freestyle Battle! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Headkrack & Da Brat Freestyle About The BET Hip Hop Awards, Matt Barnes And More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com