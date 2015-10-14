CLOSE
Chris Brown and Royalty's Top 5 Cutest Daddy/Daughter Moments

2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Fatherhood couldn’t have come at a better time for Chris Brown who was clearly on a self destructive path prior to his one year old daughter entering his life. In a recent interview with Hot 97, the singer announced that his seventh album will drop on Black Friday, November 27th and it will be entitled (*drum roll please*) Royalty.

“There comes a time when people kind of have to grow up and become more of an adult and take on different responsibilities,” said the proud father. “I think this was just a blessing in disguise with my daughter because I get a chance to look at her and teach her the right path and also be a father in my daughter’s life.”

The project will feature the singles, “Liquor” and “Zero”. We can’t wait to hear more music from Chris reflecting his growth and maturity as a dad. Check out some of our favorite moments of the pair below!

Instagram Photo

The Zoo: What an awesome and memorable experience for Royalty to get up close with the animals. And we love Chris’ clean shaven look.

Instagram Photo

On Set: We can see the toddler has smooth moves in her genes. When she hears music Royalty is ready with a two step! Check out Chris following her lead.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

In their whips: With a name like ‘Royalty’ baby Brown only rides in the lap of luxury. How many one-year-olds do you know with their own Lamborghini?

Instagram Photo

At Work: Sometimes being the daughter of an international pop star gets hard and you need to recharge. We love seeing Royalty find a comfortable place to rest in her daddy’s arms.

Instagram Photo

Twinning: In case you were wondering whether or not Chris was the father *cue Maury voice* he posted a collage with receipts.

Chris Brown and Royalty’s Top 5 Cutest Daddy/Daughter Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Chris Brown , Daddy Daughter Moments , royalty

