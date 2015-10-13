CLOSE
Music
Home

Chief Keef & Fredo Santana “Plottin” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Chief Keef

Chief Keef and Fredo Santana are back at it.

The longtime friends reunite on a HurtboyAG and TrapMoneyBenny-produced track titled “Plottin.”

“All these n*ggas plottin on a n*gga/ you know I keep a glock up on a n*gga/ you know I’ll pull my glock up on a n*gga,” raps Keef.

Obviously, the violence hasn’t been curbed in Chicago.

Keef and Fredo are planning on releasing a collaborative mixtape titled Blood Is Thicker Than Water, which is due out soon. In the meantime, listen to them plot on their opps down under.

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life

Continue reading Chief Keef & Fredo Santana “Plottin” (NEW MUSIC)

17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113100”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113100″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113100″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113100” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Chief Keef & Fredo Santana “Plottin” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Chief Keef , fredo santana , language , new music , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close