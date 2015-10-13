Chief Keef and Fredo Santana are back at it.
The longtime friends reunite on a HurtboyAG and TrapMoneyBenny-produced track titled “Plottin.”
“All these n*ggas plottin on a n*gga/ you know I keep a glock up on a n*gga/ you know I’ll pull my glock up on a n*gga,” raps Keef.
Obviously, the violence hasn’t been curbed in Chicago.
Keef and Fredo are planning on releasing a collaborative mixtape titled Blood Is Thicker Than Water, which is due out soon. In the meantime, listen to them plot on their opps down under.
17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life
Source:Instagram
1 of 17
1. Receiving the key to his hometown of Patterson, NJ.
Source:Instagram
2 of 17
2. Hanging with Coke Boy (and Khloe Kardashian ex) French Montana. Could Fetty date a member of the klan next?
Source:Instagram
3 of 17
3. 10 bands, 50 bands, 100 bands.
Source:Instagram
4 of 17
4. Trying out his brand new Yeezys.
Source:Instagram
5 of 17
5. King Shit, Sippin King Shit out the bottle.
Source:Instagram
6 of 17
6. Bling, Bling all day.
Source:Instagram
7 of 17
7. Chilling with Kid Ink in the club.
Source:Instagram
8 of 17
8. "In love with the money, I ain't never letting go."
Source:Instagram
9 of 17
9. Boss Meetings.
Source:Instagram
10 of 17
10. On top of that cherry red Ferrari.
Source:Instagram
11 of 17
11. Sky Walking.
Source:Instagram
12 of 17
12. "Ever got advice from Ye? Ever got a phone call from Drake? Ever been on stage with Good Music … Imma beginner in this shit … Fuck are youuu doin 💯"
Source:Instagram
13 of 17
13. Wap, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Ink.
Source:Instagram
14 of 17
14. Proud Dad.
Source:Instagram
15 of 17
15. First class in the air.
Source:Instagram
16 of 17
16. "Dreamin' 'bout the money … & ya still on my hair lol 💯"
Source:Instagram
17 of 17
17. Fetty and Wiz bro out.
Chief Keef & Fredo Santana “Plottin” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com