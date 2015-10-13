Chief Keef and Fredo Santana are back at it.

The longtime friends reunite on a HurtboyAG and TrapMoneyBenny-produced track titled “Plottin.”

“All these n*ggas plottin on a n*gga/ you know I keep a glock up on a n*gga/ you know I’ll pull my glock up on a n*gga,” raps Keef.

Obviously, the violence hasn’t been curbed in Chicago.

Keef and Fredo are planning on releasing a collaborative mixtape titled Blood Is Thicker Than Water, which is due out soon. In the meantime, listen to them plot on their opps down under.

Chief Keef & Fredo Santana “Plottin” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com