After Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa showed us their mended relationship with a happy Instagram photo, we just can’t stop hoping and praying that they get back together! Gary With Da Tea explains why when you click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Submit

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary’s Tea!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“

RELATED: How Wiz Khalifa Hurt Amber Rose [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Reunion? Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Share Photos Together

RELATED: Amber Rose Breaks Down While Speaking On Wiz Khalifa Break Up During #SlutWalk L.A. [VIDEO]

Why We Want Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa To Get Back Together [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: