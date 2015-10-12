According to Gary With Da Tea, Karrueche opened up in an interview and explained that her relationship with Chris Brown has negatively impacted her career. How? Click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Submit

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary’s Tea!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“

RELATED: Karreuche Tran Discusses Chris Brown/Rihanna Love Triangle [VIDEO]

RELATED: Karrueche Tran Sends Rob Kardashian A Selfie, The Internet Freaks Out

RELATED: Did Christina Milian Do Her Best Friend Karrueche Dirty By Dating Her Ex Chris Brown [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did The Woman Who Accused Chris Brown Of Assault Spark The Drama? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

How Chris Brown Has Hurt Karrueche Tran’s Career? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: