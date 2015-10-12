CLOSE
Gary's Hot Tea!!!
Gary's Hot Tea!!!

How Chris Brown Has Hurt Karrueche Tran’s Career? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da TeaKarrueche opened up in an interview and explained that her relationship with Chris Brown has negatively impacted her career. How? Click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary’s Tea!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Chris Brown Has Hurt Karrueche Tran’s Career? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Chris Brown , Karrueche Tran

