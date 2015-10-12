Dreezy Remixes Drake & Future’s “Jumpman” (NEW MUSIC)

CLOSE
Chicago rapper Dreezy’s back at it.

The South Side rapper garnered mainstream attention when she freestyled over Nicki Minaj and Lil Herb’s “Chiraq” back in 2014. Since then, Dreezy released her Call It What You Want EP.

In an effort to build buzz around her forthcoming Metro Boomin-produced project, Dreezy remixes Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive standout “Jumpman.”

“Kickin bitches out the building like they broke the lease, we ain’t know your name should’ve sang Alicia Keys,” raps Dreezy.

No word on when Dreezy’s Metro Boomin/808 Mafia project will be available, but count on its arrival before the year ends. Take a listen to Dreezy’s take on “Jumpman” below.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

