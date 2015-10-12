Chicago rapper Dreezy’s back at it.
The South Side rapper garnered mainstream attention when she freestyled over Nicki Minaj and Lil Herb’s “Chiraq” back in 2014. Since then, Dreezy released her Call It What You Want EP.
In an effort to build buzz around her forthcoming Metro Boomin-produced project, Dreezy remixes Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive standout “Jumpman.”
“Kickin bitches out the building like they broke the lease, we ain’t know your name should’ve sang Alicia Keys,” raps Dreezy.
No word on when Dreezy’s Metro Boomin/808 Mafia project will be available, but count on its arrival before the year ends. Take a listen to Dreezy’s take on “Jumpman” below.
15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday
1 of 15
1. Tour on my mind.
2 of 15
2. Pree dem a pree. Tr8ness
3 of 15
3. 305
4 of 15
4. Had to step back on the OG from DC. BUCKETS.
5 of 15
5. Tour workouts with @ovojonnyroxx. Always a good feeling to see progress
6 of 15
6. Live in Oslo Tonight
7 of 15
7. Live on TNT I'm flexin ooooooh
8 of 15
8. Muscle bond.
Source:Instagram
9 of 15
9. 6 (pack) god.
Source:Instagram
10 of 15
10. Fire.
Source:Instagram
11 of 15
11. Briefs.
Source:Instagram
12 of 15
12. Pre-show flexin'.
Source:Instagram
13 of 15
13. 6 Side.
Source:Instagram
14 of 15
14. Ice Bucket Challenge.
15 of 15
15. Progress.
Dreezy Remixes Drake & Future’s “Jumpman” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com