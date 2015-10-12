CLOSE
Music
Jeezy & Janelle Monae “Sweet Life” (NEW MUSIC)

Jeezy

On the heels of releasing his 5-track Politically Correct EP over the weekend, Atlanta veteran Jeezy drops his collaboration with Janelle Monae.

In an effort to continuously promote the arrival of his forthcoming Church In These Streets album, Jeezy releases “Sweet Life” as the highlighted track for his weekly #SundayService music series.

“Sweet life, oh my, you turn this to life/ all the darkness, scattered out of sight, I’ve been waiting on this for some time/ Now, that it’s here, I’m gonna rewind,” sings Janelle.

Church In These Streets is slated to drop November 13. In the meantime, take a listen to “Sweet Life” below.

Janelle Monae Performs At The St. Regis New York (PHOTOS)

