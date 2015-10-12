DJ Khaled Drops Two New Singles “You Mine” & “Gold Slugs” (NEW MUSIC)

DJ Khaled released not one, but two new singles at the same damn time. Oh, and did we mention he dropped a new video too?
With his I Changed A Lot album well on its way, super producer and professional sh*t-talker DJ Khaled releases “You Mine” featuring Future, Trey Songz, and Jeremih, and “Gold Slugs” featuring Chris Brown, Fetty Wap, and August Alsina.
To accompany his new singles, Khaled rounded up the troops and shot a video down in Miami. The video’s basically a typical Miami music video filled with images of yachts, beautiful women, gaudy jewelry, and lots of champagne.
I Changed A Lot is due out October 23. Take a listen to “You Mine” and “Gold Slugs” down under. Also, check out the video up top.
SOURCE: MTV, Instagram
