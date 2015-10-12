On the heels of his Taylor Gang performance at Atlanta’s A3C Conference & Music Festival last night, Ty Dolla $ign releases “Airplane Mode.”

As an appetizer to his major label debut Free TC, Ty announced that he will release his new mixtape tomorrow. The Cali crooner offers up the tape’s title track first.

“These days I gotta keep my phone on airplane mode to dodge these hoes, these days got a nigga walkin’ around with two phones to dodge these hoes,” sings Ty.

Ty’s forthcoming album Free TC is due out before the year is out. Take flight by pressing play below.

Ty Dolla $ign “Airplane Mode” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com