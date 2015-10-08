CLOSE
Did Adrienne Bailon Leave Her Fiance For Rob Kardashian?

The singer is being 'real' vague about rekindling her romance with her former boyfriend.

In an interview with Latina magazine, singer Adrienne Bailon once said, “…being someone’s ‘girlfriend’ was never what I wanted to be famous for…” in reference to her former relationship with Rob Kardashian from 2007-2009. Now that she and her finance, Lenny Santiago have ended their engagement, the internet is swarming with reports that she is back with Rob.

The co-host of The Real was vague when recently asked about him. “I think he’s a great guy and I always wish him well, but the rumors are going to go crazy,” she said at The Latina magazine Hot List party Hollywood. “It is what it is,” she also added.

It’s been less than a month since the former Cheetah Girl announced that she and her fiancé of nearly a decade had called it quits.

If she and Rob are back together, we hope the Kardashian sisters will welcome her with open arms. Just last year, Adrienne said being associated with Cosmopolitan magazine’s, “First Family”, was “…hurtful to my career.”

She adds, “I probably realized that too late—not that it would’ve affected my decisions in terms of who I dated, but it would’ve affected my decision to appear on the show. At the time, I didn’t think anyone would even care.”

After they broke up, Rob gained a substantial amount of weight and stopped making public appearances. He didn’t even attend Kim and Kanye’s wedding. It’s also rare to see Rob on social media these days which is shocking given that it’s his family’s life line.

Being that Adrienne was his last known girlfriend before his downward spiral, she often gets blamed for his erratic behavior, “…To this day, people will still say, ‘You ruined Rob’s life!’”

Have you ever gone back to an ex? Should Adrienne and Rob see if a spark is still there or should she just move on?

Single Girl Struggles: Adrienne Bailon Can’t Keep A Man, But Who Can?

AM BUZZ: Adrienne Bailon Splits From Fiancé; Toni Braxton Bio Heads To Lifetime & More

Bling! Adrienne Bailon Shows Off Her Jewelry Line For Effy During NYFW

Did Adrienne Bailon Leave Her Fiance For Rob Kardashian? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

