Did Adrienne Bailon Leave Her Fiance For Rob Kardashian?

In an interview with Latina magazine, singer Adrienne Bailon once said, “…being someone’s ‘girlfriend’ was never what I wanted to be famous for…” in reference to her former relationship with Rob Kardashian from 2007-2009. Now that she and her finance, Lenny Santiago have ended their engagement, the internet is swarming with reports that she is back with Rob.
The co-host of The Real was vague when recently asked about him. “I think he’s a great guy and I always wish him well, but the rumors are going to go crazy,” she said at The Latina magazine Hot List party Hollywood. “It is what it is,” she also added.
It’s been less than a month since the former Cheetah Girl announced that she and her fiancé of nearly a decade had called it quits.
If she and Rob are back together, we hope the Kardashian sisters will welcome her with open arms. Just last year, Adrienne said being associated with Cosmopolitan magazine’s, “First Family”, was “…hurtful to my career.”
She adds, “I probably realized that too late—not that it would’ve affected my decisions in terms of who I dated, but it would’ve affected my decision to appear on the show. At the time, I didn’t think anyone would even care.”
After they broke up, Rob gained a substantial amount of weight and stopped making public appearances. He didn’t even attend Kim and Kanye’s wedding. It’s also rare to see Rob on social media these days which is shocking given that it’s his family’s life line.
Being that Adrienne was his last known girlfriend before his downward spiral, she often gets blamed for his erratic behavior, “…To this day, people will still say, ‘You ruined Rob’s life!’”
Have you ever gone back to an ex? Should Adrienne and Rob see if a spark is still there or should she just move on?
1 of 14
1. Adrienne Bailon Hosts EFFY Jewelry's 35th Anniversary During New York Fashion Week
Fashion sweetheart Adrienne Bailon hosted the 35th anniversary party of EFFY Jewelry, and beauties, she looked flawless! Designers, artists and some of our favorite celebs partied together at the fancy shindig, which was thrown by The Vanity Group on the Gramercy Terrace at the Gramercy Park Hotel. Guests sipped tasty cocktails by Malibu Red and checked out the pieces in a collection that Adrienne curated herself!
2 of 14
2. Adrienne Shines Bright In Cream
The fashionista made her glamorous arrival in a cream Michael Costello gown. We can't get enough of the former "Project Runway" star's designs! See 45 reasons why we love him here: http://bit.ly/1fZt4O6 and add Adrienne's stunning look to the list.
3 of 14
3. Dripping In Diamonds
A close up of Adrienne showing off the EFFY jewels that she rocked for the night. Aren't they fab?
4 of 14
4. Some Of The Jewels
The jewelry was displayed in lovely glass cases and bowls.
5 of 14
5. Celeb Friends Come To Party
As if the jewelry pieces weren't making the room shine enough, Adrienne Bailon's star pals, including Kelly Rowland and Beyonce's head stylist, Ty Hunter came by to check out the collection for themselves.
6 of 14
6. Kelly Eyes Her Favorites
Kelly Rowland — and her new blue bob — gawked at some of her favorite pieces.
7 of 14
7. Gorgeous Gems
Here's a closer view at what Kelly was scoping out!
8 of 14
8. Beyonce's Stylist Scopes Pieces
Ty Hunter, Beyonce's head stylist, attended the event to support Adrienne. Maybe we'll see Bey in some of the baubles from the collection soon?
9 of 14
9. Selita Slays In Crimson
Model Selita Ebanks wowed on the red carpet, showing her support for EFFY Jewelry.
10 of 14
10. Put a Ring On It!
Who said you had to be engaged to enjoy a handful of shining rocks!?Angela Simmons attends the party and has some camera fun with the host.
11 of 14
11. Victor Cruz And Adrienne Pose Together
The New York Giants player stopped by the event (just in time to pick up a gift for a special lady for Valentine's Day *hint, hint*) and Adrienne made sure to pose with him.
12 of 14
12. Fashion Unites!
Adrienne Bailon and "How Do I Look" host Jeannie Mai were all smiles at the party.
13 of 14
13. Let The Party Begin!
EFFY Jewelry Owner Mr. Effy smiles on with Adrienne.
14 of 14
14. Bridget Kelly Shows Out
The singer looks chic and put together in all-black.
