Bravo TV’s ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Shows Cast Member’s Baptism [VIDEO]

Orange County Tamra

Source: Bravo TV / Publicity

Bravo TV‘s is taking your to church on an upcoming episode of  ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County‘. Bravo TV star Tamra Judge accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior in a baptismal ceremony that took place earlier this year. The ceremony will air  Oct. 12, ahead of the reunion show. California’s Mission Viejo Christian Church Senior Pastor Mike Maiolo performed the baptism and Judge’s loved ones, including her husband, Eddie, and co-stars attended the celebration.

Tamara shares her moment of conversion and Bravo handles the sacred moment tastefully.

Watch below clip:

Tamra Judge, formerly Tamra Barney, is a Southern California native from Glendora, CA, who joined the cast in Season 3. She has four children, 28-year-old Ryan, and three children with her ex-husband. Finding herself on the outs last season, Tamra was looking to reinvent herself and repair her relationships. After longing for another baby, her prayers were answered as she celebrated the birth of her first grandchild and coined the nickname Tam-ma.  This was her revelation moment.

Real Housewives of Orange County was one of the original reality wives television shows to air. It debuted in 2006. The show airs o Monday nights at 9pm.

Bravo TV’s ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Shows Cast Member’s Baptism [VIDEO] was originally published on elev8.com

Real Housewives of Orange County , Tamra Barney

