This is the calm before the storm for Nick Gordon as it pertains to the justice system figuring out whether he is at fault for the untimely death of his girl friend Bobbi Kristina Brown.

According to People Magazine, a grand jury has recently been convened to determine whether or not Nick should stand trial for Bobbi Kristina’s death.

Nick’s attorney has filed a motioned requesting the $40 million wrongful death lawsuit, filed by Bobbi Kristina’s estate be delayed until he’s potentially cleared on any criminal charges as not to cause prejudice against him in this separate case.

In the court documents for the lawsuit obtained by People, Bobbi Kristina’s conservator is making some very strong accusations against her former boyfriend. “[Gordon] is a murderer, a habitual batterer of women, a seducer of young white females, a thief and/or con-man fueled by monetary gain, and a chemist capable of making a toxic cocktail.”

Though Nick maintains his innocence, halting the lawsuit would prevent him from possibly incriminating himself in the criminal investigation. Bobbi Kristina’s autopsy report has yet to be released and according to Nick’s legal team, the report is a key piece of evidence that will help to clear him of foul play.

Nick Gordon Wants $40 Million Lawsuit Delayed Until Bobbi Kristina’s Autopsy Is Released was originally published on hellobeautiful.com