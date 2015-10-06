Following the release of his Ryan Snyder-directed “Money Dance” video, Rick Ross premieres the first offering off his forthcoming eighth studio album.

“Sorry” featuring Chris Brown will serve as the lead single on Ricky’s Black Market album. The Maybach Music CEO announced the arrival of his new project during an interview with Power 105’s The Breakfast Club.

Chris Brown thanked Rick Ross on Instagram for allowing him to be on his new single:

“One of the most honest records I’ve done in a while. I appreciate ROSS for allowing me to be me on a record and speak from the heart.”

Black Market is slated to drop sometime on December 4. Take a listen to “Sorry” down under.

Also, watch Rick Ross’ Breakfast Club interview below.

Rick Ross Announces “Black Market” Album & Releases “Sorry” Featuring Chris Brown (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com