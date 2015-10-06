G-Eazy “You Got Me” (NEW MUSIC)

With G-Eazy’s sophomore album well on its way, the Bay Area rapper drops a new video for his club banger, “You Got Me.”
It should come as no surprise that the video takes place in a strip club filled with shady characters. There are also moments when G-Eazy and his crew get into a massive brawl with the club’s bouncers. And you can of course count on seeing guest appearances from G’s favorite vices – women, weed, and alcohol.
“You Got Me” is currently available for purchase on iTunes. Watch G-Eazy’s new video up top, and stay tuned for info about his upcoming album.
VIDEO SOURCE: WSHH
