Dave East “Numb” (NEW VIDEO)

On the heels of releasing his Hate Me Now mixtape, Harlem rapper Dave East drops an introspective visual in support of the tape’s heartfelt track, “Numb.”

Shot in a cemetery, an emotional Dave East takes time to remember all the friends and family he lost over the years. Reiterating the fact that there’s no love in the heart of the city, Dave endures the cold, harsh environment with nothing but a bottle of Hennessy to keep him warm.

Hate Me Now features Nas, Rico Love, Pusha T, Styles P, Jadakiss, Mack Wilds, and so many more. You can download it at DatPiff and on iTunes.

Watch Dave East’s new “Numb” video up top.

17 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111507”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4111507″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111507″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111507” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Creativity & Vibrancy: FLUX Art Fair Is Coming to Harlem Source:FLUX 1 of 17 1. Lina Puerta was born in New Jersey and raised in Colombia. Now living and working in Harlem, Lina's art explores the interior and exterior of the human body from a non-scientific perspective. Source:FLUX 2 of 17 2. New York-based painter Bobbi Van once had a professional law career and worked on cases such as the Boston Strangler. Source:FLUX 3 of 17 3. Ivan Stojakovic is originally from Serbia and has lived and studied in Toronto, Belgrade, and NYC. Source:FLUX 4 of 17 4. Andre Woolery grew up between Morristown, New Jersey and St. Ann, Jamaica. The stark contrast between the two made him sensitive to the role of race in forming a person's identity. Source:FLUX 5 of 17 5. Musa Hixon was born in Cleveland, but has spent most of his life in Brooklyn. He received a BA in Comprehensive Art from Hampton University and his creations have been featured in exhibitions locally and internationally. Source:FLUX 6 of 17 6. Dianne Smith has had a career as an abstract painter, sculptor, and installation artist for almost two decades. Source:FLUX 7 of 17 7. Born in the Bronx and raised in Miami, Ya La'Ford is a Chinese-Jamaican artist who has spent much of her life traveling between New York, Miami, Houston, Jamaica, Washington D.C., and Tampa. Source:FLUX 8 of 17 8. Jeffrey Allen Price is based in Long Island and has created various works of art over 20 years – including paintings, sculptures, videos and drawings. Source:FLUX 9 of 17 9. Shahram Entekhabi is an Iranian-born artist whose work explores society's prejudices and suspicion of minorities. Source:FLUX 10 of 17 10. Makeba Rainey is the founder of Black Capital Coalition and the editor of the blog of the same name, which features young artists, DJs, rappers, and performers. A Harlem native, she now lives in Philadelphia. Source:FLUX 11 of 17 11. Multimedia artist David Shrobe was born and raised in New York City. His work combines painting, sculpture, drawing, and transfer techniques. Source:FLUX 12 of 17 12. Sui Park is a New York-based artist who was born in Seoul, Korea. Her work involves creating three dimensional forms that are mystical and illusionary. Source:FLUX 13 of 17 13. Nolan Lem is a New York-based composer and sound artist who has received degrees in jazz saxophone performance and electrical engineering. Source:FLUX 14 of 17 14. Aya Rodriguez-Izumi is of Cuban, Puerto Rican, and Japanese descent who has spent her life moving back and forth between New York City and Japan. Source:FLUX 15 of 17 15. New York-based artist Coby Kennedy's work deals with the media's influence on modern social entitlement and problems of self image. Source:FLUX 16 of 17 16. Carlos Arturo Arias was raised in Washington Heights and received a MFA from SUNY Albany. He is also an accomplished tattoo artist and photographer. Source:FLUX 17 of 17 17. Dominant Dansby is a young artist currently studying at the Art Student's League in NYC. His work has received recognition since he was 17 years old, after he was a finalist of the NAACP's Afro-Academic Olympics. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4111507”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4111507″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4111507″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4111507” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Dave East “Numb” (NEW VIDEO) Creativity & Vibrancy: FLUX Art Fair Is Coming to Harlem jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111507”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111507″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111507″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111507” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Dave East “Numb” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com