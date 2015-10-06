CLOSE
Music
Dave East “Numb” (NEW VIDEO)

On the heels of releasing his Hate Me Now mixtape, Harlem rapper Dave East drops an introspective visual in support of the tape’s heartfelt track, “Numb.”

Shot in a cemetery, an emotional Dave East takes time to remember all the friends and family he lost over the years. Reiterating the fact that there’s no love in the heart of the city, Dave endures the cold, harsh environment with nothing but a bottle of Hennessy to keep him warm.

Hate Me Now features Nas, Rico Love, Pusha T, Styles P, Jadakiss, Mack Wilds, and so many more. You can download it at DatPiff and on iTunes.

Watch Dave East’s new “Numb” video up top.

Creativity & Vibrancy: FLUX Art Fair Is Coming to Harlem

