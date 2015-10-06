Mr. and Mrs. Carter aren’t too busy jet setting to make time for their family. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were recently in Clayton, Delaware for Jay-Z’s grandmother’s 90th birthday. Ms. Hattie White celebrated 90 years of life with a huge party and more dessert options than The Cheesecake Factory!

Check out a clip from the party below. The Carters are on the left. And you know if there’s music playing, Queen Bey will be dancing. Catch her doing a two-step to Stevie Wonder’s classic hit, “I Wish”! And if you look closely…is Jay-Z handing some dessert to baby Blue? You can view a few more exclusive pics from the festivities here.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Turn Up At His Grandmother’s 90th Birthday Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com