Five Things You’re Doing That Are Ruining Your Hair

Celebrity hairstylist Alicia Fajardo is the mastermind behind the flawless styles of stars like Tami Roman and Toccara Jones. And while her celeb clients always stay looking fresh and fab, she wants to help you from doing any more damage to your tresses.

Now, try as we may to take care of our precious hair, some of our most beloved daily routines could be doing far more harm than good. But fear not, Alicia has your back!

In her own words, here are the five things we’re doing to ruin our hair and her own personal solutions to fix them!

1.) ‘Mo heat, ‘Mo problems

We’ve all heard that excessive heat is a problem, and yet we still continue to torture our poor tresses. Constantly using heating tools like curling & flat irons and hair dryers on a regular basis is one of the worst things you can do for your hair, especially if you’re one of those girls who has to flat iron your bangs or your leave-out multiple times a day.

But let’s face it, most of us can’t afford to be walking around with a hot mess on our heads. So ladies, listen up: Heat protectant is your friend! There are lots of diff products available, in a variety of prices. So make sure you get your hands on one that works for your budget. Think of it as a coated shield — this way, your hair isn’t catching the brunt of the heat. So throw a dab on before putting that heat to your hair.

2.) When’s The Last Time You Had A Trim?

We know hair is SO hard to grow and we’re guilty of it too, but too many of us are out here acting like a trim will take us from Beyonce to Halle Berry’s length, but that’s just not the case. If you have a good stylist — someone who cares about your hair — they know how to trim dead ends without losing length. The fact is, you need to be getting a trim every 6-8 weeks, no exceptions.

Think of dead ends as a run in your stocking – you have to nip it in bud or it will spread and get bigger. When you see them, schedule a trim immediately to cut off the dead ends. And don’t fall for the commercials — there is no miracle shampoo or serum to bring your ends back to life. Just get a trim. And if you’re stylist doesn’t know how to cut it, take my advice — get a new stylist!

3.) If Your Trims Are Your Best Friend, Consider Shampoo Your Enemy

In spite of those late-night commercials with celeb clients promising you miracle results, the fact is, most shampoos are destroying your hair. When you use shampoo, you strip your hair of its natural oils. Then you’re left with using more products and conditioners to try and get the moisture back.

Here’s how to know there’s a problem — if your hair is dry and brittle after shampooing, your’e in trouble. Many of the shampoos on the market have have parabens, sulfates, other ingredients, whose sole purpose is to make it lather like you’re in an Herbal Essence commercial. But you need to simply cleanse your hair, not strip it.

What you should consider doing is a process called “co-washing” – aka a conditioning wash. Rinse hair well, and when it’s soaking wet, smooth conditioner through, root to tip. Then simply wash out as if it were shampoo.

On top of that, you need a deep condition at least once every 2 weeks, where you are leaving it on your hair for at least 10-15 minutes, preferably under a heat cap to open the follicles up so the product can really be absorbed.

If you’re someone who ABSOLUTELY needs to shampoo your hair because you’re using tons of product daily (which you should stop, asap), then buy a product that is sulfate and paraben free.

4.) They Call It Baby Hair For A Reason

Ladies — listen here — treat your edges like a newborn baby. You should be swaddling them with love and affection and paying close attention to what is keeping them happy and healthy. Black hair is traditionally more prone to breakage, and yet many of us are pulling and prodding it all day long.

In that same vein, weaves or extensions are great for protective styles, but the key word is protective. You should be protecting your real and natural hair so it can grow and be healthy. Too-tight braids and pony tails are doing you more harm than good.

5.) Having The Wrong Stylist Or No Stylist At All

I’m not saying you have to be in salon every day or week, but you need a stylist you can trust. One who knows your hair, cares about it and will tell you the proper way to keep it healthy.

To be blunt, most of us aren’t doing our research. Just because your friend or coworker comes in with fab hairstyles every day does NOT mean her hair is healthy. The fact is that it can look great and be in horrible shape. Too many women are entrusting our “newborns” (aka our precious hair) in the hands of others, who are interested in taking your other baby, our money!

Expert Tip –Question your stylist! Whether it’s at your appointment or over the phone, ask your stylist questions specific to your concerns and how they will handle it. Make sure they know about your specific hair issue, whether it’s hair loss, breakage or failed growth. They should be more than willing to explain how they can help you improve it and share what they know.

Overall these five things are a way for you to breathe new life into your hair. Do your research, treat your approach to hair care like you would your wedding day. You’re not going to walk down aisle in any old thing, but instead you’ll find the perfect everything. Put that same energy into your hairs’ health.

You can find Alicia Fajardo at her website, aliciafajardo.com and on her Facebook page here or her Instagram, @aliciafajardohair.

DON’T MISS:

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

QVC Hosts Apologizes For Remarks About Model’s Natural Hair

Sheryl Underwood Apologizes For Negative Comments About Natural Hair, Reveals Her Own

50 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816847”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2816847″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816847″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816847” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try For Their Wedding Source:Instagram 1 of 50 1. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Finding the right style can be a huge chore, and naturalistas can often find themselves being tricked into believing they've only got a couple of options to look glamorous on their big day. Source:Instagram 2 of 50 2. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try There's more to wedding day hair than just a bun or an afro for women that choose to rock their natural texture–although those both great options too! Source:Instagram 3 of 50 3. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Long or short, stretched or coiled, natural girls have a ton of different things they can do with their hair for their big day. Source:Instagram 4 of 50 4. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Flip ahead to see even more of the possibilities for your beautiful bridal look! Source:Instagram 5 of 50 5. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 6 of 50 6. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 7 of 50 7. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 8 of 50 8. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 9 of 50 9. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 10 of 50 10. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 11 of 50 11. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 12 of 50 12. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 13 of 50 13. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 14 of 50 14. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 15 of 50 15. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 16 of 50 16. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 17 of 50 17. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 18 of 50 18. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 19 of 50 19. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 20 of 50 20. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 21 of 50 21. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 22 of 50 22. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 23 of 50 23. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 24 of 50 24. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 25 of 50 25. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 26 of 50 26. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 27 of 50 27. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 28 of 50 28. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 29 of 50 29. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 30 of 50 30. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 31 of 50 31. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 32 of 50 32. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 33 of 50 33. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 34 of 50 34. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 35 of 50 35. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 36 of 50 36. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 37 of 50 37. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 38 of 50 38. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 39 of 50 39. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 40 of 50 40. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 41 of 50 41. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 42 of 50 42. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 43 of 50 43. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 44 of 50 44. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 45 of 50 45. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 46 of 50 46. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 47 of 50 47. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 48 of 50 48. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 49 of 50 49. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 50 of 50 50. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2816847”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2816847″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2816847″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2816847” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Five Things You’re Doing That Are Ruining Your Hair Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try For Their Wedding Check out these amazing natural styles you might want to try out for your big day. jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2816847”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2816847″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2816847″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2816847” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Five Things You’re Doing That Are Ruining Your Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com