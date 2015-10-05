End Of An Era: Miss Info Leaves HOT 97 After 10-Year Run

Times are a-changin’ at New York’s legacy hip-hop radio station, HOT 97. Staple on-air personality Miss Info has announced her departure.

Born Minya Oh, the Columbia graduate has worked at the station for the past 10 years, but now looks to focus on raising her Instagram-famous son Max, relaunching her website, and writing a book on parenting.

In a statement to Billboard, Minya said, “With a new baby, upcoming site relaunch, and a book on the way, it feels like everything is on the changing table. This wasn’t an easy decision, as I’ve shared so many unforgettable moments with my Hot 97 family. I want to thank everyone from the jocks and creatives to sales and promotions, for their immeasurable support both on and off air.”

Miss Info is only the latest marquee name to leave HOT 97. Angie Martinez joined the competition at Power 105.1, Mister Cee left for a smaller station, and Cipha Sounds finally put his comedy chops to use by teaching Improv classes at UCB. Cipha is also signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation management. Morning show host Peter Rosenberg has also diversified his bonds – he now hosts a radio show on ESPN.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

