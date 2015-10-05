CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

50 Cent Blames “Empire” Ratings Drop On “Extra Gay” Plots

50 Cent always has something to say about Empire, FOX's hit drama that's been running the ratings game since its inception.

0 reads
Leave a comment

50 cent Power season 2 premiere

50 Cent always has something to say about Empire, FOX’s hit drama that’s been running the ratings game since its inception. Unfortunately, the show’s suffered its first slip after last Wednesday’s episode, bringing in 13.7 million viewers. That’s an 18 percent drop over the season two premiere. Fifty is saying it’s all due to “too many celebrity cameos and too many ‘gay’ plots.”

According to BET, the Animal Ambition rapper posted his opinions to his Instagram page (he has since deleted the posts), saying: “There are 3 million less viewers who tuned into last night’s Empire episode!!!! did you watch it?” it read. “We could not take the extra gay stuff or celebrity stuff last night!!!!”

Curtis also recently responded to Cookie’s (Taraji P. Henson) jab on Empire, where she called him “thirsty.”

We can’t say we disagree with Cookie on the thirsty front, because 50 just can’t seem to keep the show out of his mouth. We have to wonder what else he possibly has left to say about it.

SOURCE: BET | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Reasons Taraji P. Henson Is Our Favorite Girl In Hollywood (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 50 Cent Blames “Empire” Ratings Drop On “Extra Gay” Plots

20 Reasons Taraji P. Henson Is Our Favorite Girl In Hollywood (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110950”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110950″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110950″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110950” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

50 Cent Blames “Empire” Ratings Drop On “Extra Gay” Plots was originally published on globalgrind.com

50 cent , Cookie Lyon , Empire , Fox , Taraji P Henson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close