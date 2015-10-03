CLOSE
HEADKRACK
Headkrack & Da Brat’s Best Flow & Go Ever? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Headkrack and Da Brat get it in whenever they freestyle rap together on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” for the Flow & Go, but this edition might be their best EVER. Take a listen and see if you loved hearing them trade bars as much as we did!

Hear past editions of Flow & Go right here, and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST to listen live, because you never know when Headkrack and Da Brat are going spit some lyrics live!

    Headkrack & Da Brat’s Best Flow & Go Ever? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Da Brat , Heakrack

    photos
